Frances Elizabeth Morgan

Frances Elizabeth Morgan went home on Monday, June 29, 2020. 

Frances spent over 20 years in Callahan and was loved by many. She always had a giving heart and a strong will and liked things her way. She was known by her grandkids as Meemaw. 

She had three daughters, Jenny Lutina, Cynthia Renee and Mandy Melissa; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and last but not least, she praised the Lord daily and go Gators!

A memorial service was held Monday at 11 a.m. at Eternity Funeral Home in Jacksonville.