Our beloved son and brother, Foy Tyler Maloy, passed away Jan. 24, 2021. So young at 38, he was born June 12, 1982 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Foy moved to Fernandina Beach with his family in 1995 and attended Fernandina Beach Middle School. He graduated from Fernandina Beach High School in 2000. He had a passion for culinary arts at an early age. He continued his education at Florida State College at Jacksonville with a degree in culinary arts. He was a member of the National Junior College Honor Society and received a scholarship to attend Johnson & Wales University in Denver, Colo., where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and event marketing.

He was a gifted and accomplished chef. After graduating, he moved with his sister, Amber, to Breckenridge, Colo., where he became Executive Chef at Blue River Bistro, a fine dining restaurant, and eventually the sous-chef at Ember, where his culinary skills were displayed at the highest caliber.

He loved Colorado and the majestic Rocky Mountains. He enjoyed being outside, experiencing the great outdoors and rafting the Colorado River. After more than a decade living in Colorado, he returned to Fernandina Beach, where he was a member of the opening team at David’s Restaurant and Lounge, assuming the Executive Chef position.

Foy was an avid fan of live music, working his way through college at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and attending shows often. Some of his favorites were Widespread Panic, Phish and Ween. He also loved going to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, listening to music and riding bikes around the French Quarter with his beloved Hanna.

Foy was a kind and caring person and a friend to all. He never hesitated about helping others. Foy was a selfless soul with the biggest heart. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Ormond Maloy, and father, Foy R. Maloy, Jr. of Fernandina Beach; sister, Amber Victoria Maloy, and her husband, Michael Andrew Worth; and new nephew, Jackson William Worth.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.