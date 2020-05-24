Subhead

Florence Miller Johnson, 78, of Hilliard, Fla. passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born Nov. 5, 1941 in Milledgeville, Ga. to the late Sam Miller and Emma Brookins Miller. She was a homemaker and attended Buford Grove Baptist Church and Gateway to Life Church in Hilliard.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Franklin Johnson. She is survived by her children, Louise Smith, Johnny Resseau, Kathy (John) Balance, Janice Spann, Monte Johnson, Mickey (Linda) Johnson, Marty Johnson, Michael Johnson and Mitzi (Joey) Roy; two sisters, Lillie Brake and Mary Baker; 16 grandchildren, Cody Johnson, Miranda Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Brad Johnson, Caitlyn Johnson, Savanah Johnson, Alexis Roy, Hunter Roy, Tebow Roy, R.C. Smith, Eddie Smith, Bubba Ballance, John Ballance, Beth Ann Ballance, Kathy Sparkman and Casey Spann and 18 great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, May 9 at 5 p.m. at Buford Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Cubbedge officiating.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.