Esther Lee Tyler, 81, was born Feb. 16, 1939 in the community of Kings Ferry, Fla. to Mrs. Cora Lee Timmons and the late George Timmons, Sr.

In her early years, she was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Kings Ferry under the leadership of Rev. J. L. Hall, where she served on the Deaconess Board and the Usher Board. In later years, she served as the Usher Board president for 15 years and she was Usher Board No. 2 president. In 1986, God did something special for her one night in a tent revival led under Bishop Tomlin at the home of Rev. Jerald J. Thomas. She received salvation and fire for doing the will of the Lord.

Esther received her education in the Nassau County School System, where she attended Pine Forest Community School and graduated in the Class of 1957. She was employed through the State of Florida, working for the Welcome to Florida Center in Yulee, Fla. for 22 years. She also worked in her spare time as a housekeeper for many families in the Hilliard community and First Baptist Church of Hilliard.

Esther was well-known for being a hardworking woman, a phenomenal gardener who loved flowers and testifying about the saving power of Jesus Christ. She was loved by everyone in the community.

Esther was preceded in death by her father, the late George Timmons, Sr. and brother, John Lewis Timmons. She leaves to cherish in memory her children, Kenneth Tyler, Sharon Tyler-Mitchell, Charlene Mainor and Josetta Lawson (Robert Sr.); stepson, Lewis Tyler; grandchildren, Tieish Mitchell, Michael Taylor, Jr. and Robert Lawson, Jr.; one great-grandson, Knox Lee Rea; mother, Cora Lee Timmons; two brothers, George Timmons, Jr. (Mercedes) and Jerry Timmons, Sr. (Anita); sister-in-law, Anna Timmons; her friends who were like sisters, Agnes Scipio, Dorothy Richo, Altamease Thompson, Thelma Albertie, Gwen Wright, Gracie White, Edna Brown and Fran Guill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, coworkers and many sorrowful friends.

Homegoing service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 49167 Mt. Olive Rd., Hilliard, FL 32046, the Rev. Lorenzo Watson, pastor. Mrs. Tyler rested for loved ones and friends on Saturday, Aug. 15 from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Interment was in the Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Services from the heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32219, 904-765-4150.