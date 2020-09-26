Elijah Thomas Mathis, Jr. 

Body

Elijah Thomas “Tommy” Mathis, Jr., 88, of Hilliard, Fla. passed away Sept. 4, 2020.

Tommy was born in Mitchell, Ga. Aug. 1, 1932 to the late Elijah Thomas Mathis and Martha Susan Raley. As a young man, Tommy joined the United States Air Force in 1952 and proudly served his country during the Korean War. After being discharged, his passion for the skies lead him to a longtime career as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration, where he worked until his retirement in 1988. Over the years, he was involved in many development projects, and his suggestions and ideas were key in the automating of the air traffic control system.

As a founding member of the Hilliard Flying Club, Tommy and the other members worked diligently with the Town of Hilliard and the FAA to have the Hilliard Airpark established. They spent much of their time and own funds in its development and continued upkeep. Tommy was instrumental in acquiring the lights and rotating beacon for the field.

On Sept. 27, 1958, Tommy married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Gentry. Outside of work, Tommy loved to hunt, fish and fly, and he was a member of Rivers Edge Church. Missions were dear to his heart, whether traveling to South Africa or volunteering at a local food ministry. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lamar Mathis and Harry Mathis; and his sister, Ruby Davis. Tommy is survived by his wife, Pat; his sons, Darrel (Mary Kay) Mathis of Lake City, Fla. and Larry (Kandy) Mathis of Decatur, Ala.; his daughter, Kim (Tony) Clemons of Smyrna, Tenn.; his brother, Roy (Jane) Mathis of Griffin, Ga.; his sister, Daisy (JL) Chalker of Gibson, Ga.; his grandchildren, Stephanie, Katherine, Danielle, Matthew, Chance and Zak Mathis, Alex (Jordan) and Evan Clemons; and his great-grandson, Clayton Clemons.

A celebration of Tommy’s life was held Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The First Alliance Church, 37207 Mill St., Hilliard, FL 32046, with Pastor Gerald Wollitz officiating. Interment was in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Rivers Edge Church, P.O. Box 897, Hilliard, FL 32046 with Tommy Mathis in the memo. Memorials support mission projects. Arrangements under the care of Nassau Funeral Home. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the guest book.