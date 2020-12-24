Body

Edwin Dewitt Conner, 92, of Hilliard, Fla. passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Sept. 19, 1928 in Kent, Fla. to the late Berry Vasco Conner and Ruby Nelson Conner. He was a lifelong farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Stokes Conner; a grandson, Jake Conner; a sister, Rema Altman; and four brothers, Norville Conner, Dane Conner, Carlile Conner and Lagree Conner.

He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Twain and Shirley Conner and Ronnie and Janice Conner; a granddaughter, Cara (Chad) Brockett and a great-grandson, Hunter Brockett.

The family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 22 at Mr. Dewitt’s home at 271566 Conner Nelson Rd., Hilliard, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Nathalene Cemetery in Hilliard.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family would like to ask all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks are recommended at the service. Also, anyone who does not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.