Doyle Hodges, Jr. went home to be with the Lord Aug. 1, 2020.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 4, 1964 and grew up in Nassau County. He graduated from West Nassau High School in 1983.

Mr. Hodges accompanied his parents, Doyle Sr. and Jean Hodges, playing golf at an early age at Deerfield Lakes Golf Course in Callahan and soon developed a passion for the game. He loved being around golf so much that, after he graduated, he worked in golf course maintenance at Amelia Island Country Club. He also became a professional tractor-trailer driver for Werner trucking company and truly loved his job.

Mr. Hodges is survived by his son, Ryan; brother, Mark, and sister, Toni. A memorial service in his honor will be performed in the near future. Please sign the family’s guestbook online at https://www.corey-kerlin.com.