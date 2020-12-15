Body

Dorothy Lee Woods Minchew, 95, of Callahan, Fla. passed away Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 2020.

She was born July 20, 1925 in Douglas, Ga. to the late Henry Woods and Emmie Carver Woods. She was a homemaker and a member of The Anchor Church of God in Callahan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Daniel Minchew, Sr. and a son, H.D. Minchew, Jr.; five brothers, Samp, Jesse, Sylvester, Esther Lee and A.B. Woods and four sisters, Nellie Cato, Ethel Kimbrough, Doll Holley and Verdie Stephens.

She is survived by her children, Diane (Troy) Arnold, Donnie (Tammy) Minchew, Rene’ Guynn and Denise (Ronald) Bell; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Tuesday, Dec. 8 at The Anchor Church of God, 541798 U.S. 1, Callahan, FL 32011 from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral services began at noon at the church with Pastor Dwight Allen and Pastor Grady Albritton officiating. Burial followed in Jones Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

