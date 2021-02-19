Body

Delmar Kilby, 42, suddenly and unexpectedly was received into the Lord’s open arms on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla. on March 14, 1978 to William H. Kilby and Diane E. Mullis Kilby of Callahan, Fla.

Delmar was a graduate of West Nassau High School in 1996 and received his college degree in information technology. He was a directional driller for Scientific Drilling. He lived life to the fullest and mastered anything he put his mind and heart into. He was a problem solver and enjoyed the challenge of taking on difficult projects. He enjoyed technology and was always learning new things. He loved and lived for his family. He married his high school sweetheart Nov. 22, 2000. He was eternally devoted to her and their two boys, whom he was deeply proud of. Nothing in this world gave him more joy than his wife and sons. Delmar was well-loved and respected by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Delmar is survived by his wife of more than 20 years, Brandy Jo Dozier Kilby, and their two sons, Gabriel Sebastian Kilby and Noah Alexander Kilby; his secondary parents, James H. Dozier and Lisa K. Dozer; one sister, Kristy Y. Shuman and her two children, Macy and Colby Shuman; one sister-in-law, Danielle Dozier Hill, and her two children, Avery and Savannah, in additional to several aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends.

Memorial services will be held at Nassau Funeral Home Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Doors will open to immediate family from 4-5 p.m. and they will be accepting visitors from 5-7 p.m. with services to begin at 6. Nassau Funeral Home is located at 541720 U.S. 1, Callahan, FL 32011, 879-1770. Visit www.nassaufh.com to sign the family’s guestbook.