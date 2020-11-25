Body

David Jefferson Woodcock, 75, of Rocky Point, N.C., beloved husband, loving daddy, granddaddy and brother, passed peacefully from his earthly life Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born Nov. 16, 1944 in New Hanover County, the son of Dennis Jefferson and Evelyn Elizabeth Mahn Woodcock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Gretchen Cole, and brother, George Woodcock.

David is survived by his wife of 55 years and caregiver for the past five years, Loretta Wagstaff Woodcock; daughter, Stacey Cole and her husband, Kenny; grandsons, Austin Cole (Nikki), Jeremy Cole, Jeffrey Cole, Garrett Cole and Gavin Cole; sisters, Elizabeth Ann Mobley (Randall Smith) and Hedy Swart (David); and many nieces and nephews.

David considered it his honor and privilege to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force for over 30 years, retiring as a master sergeant. With valor, David served in the Vietnam Era and the Gulf War. Following his military career, he worked and retired from civil service at Jacksonville International Airport, Jacksonville, Fla. He was a member of Riley’s Creek Baptist Church.

David was a Christian man who lived a life of integrity and hard work, instilling these values in his beloved grandsons. He was an inspiring role model for his grandsons, who he taught how to fish and hunt, along with many other life skills. Prior to David’s illness of the past five years, he was a man who was never idle and could figure out how to do most anything. David lived by a simple creed, “Do justice, love your neighbor and walk humbly with God.”

The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw. Masks were required. Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1311 Shipyard Blvd., Wilmington, N.C. with the Rev. Art Sauer conducting the service. Military honors were accorded by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Flowers were welcome and memorial gifts may be given to Wounded Warrior Project, 7020 A C Skinner Pkwy, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Shared memories and condolences may be sent to the family’s tribute wall, a service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.