Curtiss “Gil” Quarrier, age 69, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2020.

He was born March 26, 1951 in Jacksonville, Fla. to Curtiss Quarrier, Sr. and Doris Goedert Quarrier. Gil resided in Callahan for 69 years. He taught agriculture for four years at Callahan Middle School, then became a full-time cattle rancher.

Gil was involved in several community organizations, including the Northeast Florida Fair, Nassau County Farm Bureau, the Nassau County Cattlemen’s Association, and was a founding member of the Nassau County Beekeepers Association. He loved sharing his passion of agriculture with the community he loved.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cathy Quarrier of Callahan; his daughter, Martha Quarrier of Callahan; his son, Curtiss Quarrier of Callahan; his sister, Lyn Chastain of Fort Worth, Texas and an aunt, Lucy Parks of Jacksonville.

The family will receive friends today, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Callahan Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11. Pastor Randy Ray will officiate.

Active pallbearers are Malcom Adams, James “Jimmy” Bennett, Jeff Braddock, Kenny Farmer, Thomas Ford, David Hartsfield and Keith Wingate. Honorary pallbearers are the directors of the Northeast Florida Fair Association, directors of Nassau County Farm Bureau and the Nassau County Beekeepers Association.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Callahan Funeral Home.