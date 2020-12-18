Body

Cecil Glenn Hodges, 82, formerly of Hilliard, Fla., now living in Folkston, Ga., passed away Thursday, Dec. 10 in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born June 6, 1938 in Folkston to the late Bailey Hodges and Alma Sikes Hodges. He retired from the City of Jacksonville Health Department, then drove a car hauler for Dixie Transport and then retired from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Abner Glenn Hodges; two brothers, Dean Hodges and Clyde Hodges, and a sister, Eleanor Sikes.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joann Davis Hodges; two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony Glenn Hodges and his wife Rhena and Cecil Derrick Hodges and his wife Polly; a sister, Margie McCullough; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Sunday, Dec. 13 at Victory Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Tim King officiating. Burial followed in Nathalene Cemetery in Hilliard.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family asked all to please follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were recommended at the service. Also, anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family would like for you to know they understand and covet your prayers.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.