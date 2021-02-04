Body

Carroll A. “Buzz” Provost, Jr., 76, of Callahan, Fla. died at 5:22 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

He was born to Carroll A. Provost, Sr. and Ernestine (Graham) Jan. 26, 1944 in Jacksonville, Fla. He married Patricia Johnson July 21, 1979 in Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife; their children, Michael A. Provost of Yulee, Fla. and Laura M. Gunter of Alachua, Fla.; siblings Madeline Harris of Jacksonville and Laura Jo Brunson of Jacksonville; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mr. Provost’s memorial service was held Friday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Gray Gables with Pastor Cody Page officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257.