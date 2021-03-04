Body

Beau Theron Claxton, 80, of Callahan, Fla. passed away Feb. 24, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Beau is survived by his wife of 48 years, Phyllis; his children, Rodney Claxton (Scarlet) of Callahan, Annette Jarvis (Hardy) of Callahan, Joy Ramos (Chris) of Bryceville, Stephanie Aton (James) of Jacksonville, Steven Claxton of Jacksonville and Beau Claxton, Jr. of Fernandina Beach; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Claxton (Lee) and Joseph Claxton and two sisters, Judy Edmondson and Margie Dixon (Charlie). He was predeceased by his father, Ezra Claxton, and his mother, Reba Starling.

Beau was born Aug. 17, 1940 in Hoboken, N.J. He spent six years in the United State Army with two tours in Germany and Vietnam. After he got out of the service, he opened Associated Mechanical Services, Inc. He loved his Florida Gators and fishing with his family. He enjoyed spending his time with his family and friends.

The family received friends Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at Beau’s residence, 43073 Ratliff Rd., Callahan, FL 32011. The family will have a private service at a later date at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his honor to K-9s for Warriors, https://www.k9sforwarriors.org.