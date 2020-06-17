Body

Archie David Carroll, II of Callahan, Fla. passed away at his residence June 2, 2020.

He was born Jan. 5, 1953 in Callahan to the late Archie David Carroll, Sr. and Edna Henderson Pickard. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Archie was a devoted father and grandfather who found great joy in spending time with his kids and grandkids. He loved hunting and fishing and Florida football. Archie loved people and enjoyed making people laugh. His absence will be deeply felt.

He is survived by his children, Archie David “Bubba” Carroll, III, Ashley Pollock, Joshua (Kim) Carroll, Talia Carroll and Brittney Carroll; four grandchildren, Kenedi Carroll, Connor Pollock, James McCormick and Jacob Dodd; and his siblings, Clay Kemp, Tina Kemp and Janet (Michael) Kelley.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, June 6 at Buford Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.