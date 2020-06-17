Body

Alison Ann Adkins Schilling, 58, of Elizabethtown, Ky., passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a native of Hardin County, a Kentucky Colonel and a talented floral designer who loved HGTV, golf and her family deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Howard and Norma Carol Paul Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Anthony Schilling; one son, Eric (Kimberly) Isham of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; one daughter, Meagan (Joe) Isham-Dean of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Dana (Mike) Bowers of Elizabethtown and Melissa (Shawn) Johnson of South Haven, Miss. and her grandchildren, Ciara Isham, Skylar Isham, Ava Isham, Audrey Isham, Sabrina Isham-Dean and Seriannah Dean.

Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. May 28 at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be private.