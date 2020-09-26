Alice M. Thompson Crawford 

Body

Alice Missouri Thompson Crawford, 91, of St. George, Ga. passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She was born Aug. 24, 1929 in St. George to the late Fred and Lettie Stokes Thompson. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. George, where she served as secretary/treasurer for a number of years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ray Crawford; her sisters, Millie Sikes, Jewel Rowe and Lois Roberson; and brothers, Junior Thompson, Robert Thompson, Lamar Thompson and Dewitt Thompson.

She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Leaman Crawford; her daughters and sons-in-law, Joan Dority and her husband, Tony, and Patricia Bryant and her husband, Tommy; her sons and daughters-in-law, Pete Crawford, Ralph Crawford and his wife, Sue, and Randy Crawford and his wife, Sueann; brother, Sherman Thompson; grandchildren, Brian Carver, Greg Crawford, Jeffrey Crawford, Clint (Tonya) Crawford, Bart (Jenny) Crawford, Brenda Lloyd, Andy Dority, Chris (Molly) Crawford, Mandy (Grover) Rhoden, Robert (Courtney) Bryant, Carrie Bryant, Zeke (Danielle) Bryant and Stephanie Lofgren; 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the family asked all to follow the rules of social distancing and face masks were required at the service. Anyone who did not feel comfortable with attending the service, the family understands and covets your prayers. The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the First Baptist Church Social Hall of St. George from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services began at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Ray McMillan officiating. Burial followed in Boones Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Greg Crawford, Jeffrey Crawford, Clint Crawford, Bart Crawford, Andy Dority, Chris Crawford, Robert Bryant, Zeke Bryant, Marcus Lloyd and Daniel Lloyd. Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston, Ga.