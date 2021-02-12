Body

Sharon Kay Farren passed away Nov. 22, 2020.

She was born May 19, 1947 in Lodi, Calif. to Martha Clariece Millsaps and Therman Lloyd Parsons.

Sharon was an oil painter that would pull pictures out of her head and put it onto canvas for so many to see. She was very artistic and was able to create many beautiful things that she had entered in contests or sold, including her oil paintings, latch hooks, tea/saucer, fork and spoon waterfalls, fabric ornaments and many other things.

To meet Sharon, you would love her. Her smile was warm and genuine. She was very giving and warm-spirited. She treated everyone like a friend or close family member. She loved to celebrate early and couldn’t wait to enjoy gifts.

Sharon married David D. Farren on Feb. 14, 2004 in Redding, Calif. They lived together there until they moved to Callahan, Fla. and bought a house on Sharon’s birthday in 2007. They lived there happily until David passed away of cancer on May 26, 2020. Sharon’s daughter, Shawna, came out and moved her to live with her family in northern Utah, where she would sit on the front porch and look at the beautiful mountains and listen to the birds and enjoy the beauty. She wanted to paint more; however, her own cancer had other means in which it took over her kidneys and she fell ill from the illness.

Sharon did get to enjoy seeing her grandchildren, and learned she was going to become a great-grandmother in May of 2021. She was not able to keep fighting to be able to see the first sonogram, but was able to see her younger sister Janice before taking ill for the final time and was placed on Hospice, where she was very comfortable at home when she took her last breath with her daughter sitting next to her so she wasn’t alone.

She is survived by her younger sister, Janice Rae Burr, and daughter, Shawna Roberts.

Shawna will be bringing Sharon’s cremains to Florida to be placed to rest with David on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. We will also be honoring David at the same time with the Honor Guard, where the flag will be presented to his oldest daughter, Toni Mace.

The memorial service will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Lannie Road off Lem Turner Road. The service will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Family and close friends are invited to come pay their respects at that time.

David and Sharon will be reunited together forever in death on their 17th anniversary weekend. May they both rest in peace together forever.