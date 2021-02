Body

Fernandina Beach High’s Natalie Futch won Best in Show and Gracie Batten won first place at the Island Art Association’s annual Nassau County High Schools Art Show. Fallon Bonner of Yulee High won second place and Madisson Dykes of Hilliard Middle-Senior School won third place. Another 16 students received Honorable Mention. IAA exhibiting artist member Denise Murphy served as show chair and Pipar West as judge. Photo collage by Logan Pierson