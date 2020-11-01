WNHS inducts five

Body

The West Nassau High School Hall of Fame welcomed five new inductees before the Warriors’ football game Friday night.

Former faculty members Jim Stearn, Johnnie Green, Hilda Alderman and the late Don Reynolds were inducted along with alumnus Howie Kendrick.

Stearn was football coach of the year in 1966 and 1970, leading Callahan High School to conference champion in 1966 and later-named WNHS to the championship in 1970. He also led Callahan High’s baseball team to the conference championship in 1966 and the state Final Four and was coach of the year in 1966 and 1978, when he led the baseball team to the District V championship.

Green retired after 30 years in education and was a Vietnam veteran. He was the first African-American athletic director in Nassau County and coached football, baseball, track and basketball. He was the 1998 teacher of the year, teaching mathematics. He serves currently as the college success coach in Callahan and Hilliard for Take Stock in Children.

Alderman taught at WNHS for 33 years. She organized female sports and was head coach for basketball, track and volleyball and assistant softball coach from 1973-2000, leading volleyball to district and sectional titles in 1997 and track to state in 2000.

Reynolds was a band director in Nassau County for 35 years, with a superior-ranked band for 21 years in a row, 28 overall. He was FBA chairman and adjudicator for the state. He won the Otto J. Kraushaar Award for two perfect seasons at district and state.

Kendrick graduated from WNHS in 2001. He was baseball All-Nassau County MVP and All-State, continuing on to become a JUCO All-American before entering Major League Baseball. In 2019, he became a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals and was named the National League Championship Series MVP.

He was unable to attend, but sent a message. “It’s been a long road coming from Callahan as a little boy at 5 years old, having the dreams of being a Major Leaguer ... and then to win a World Series as well. But none of that would have been possible without a lot of the great people around the Town of Callahan and a lot of people at (WNHS) who influenced me to do better, to be better and to work hard. It takes a lot of practice, a lot of hard work and a lot of talent to get to where I am. I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the people that have helped me. ... I never take any day for granted that I’ve had.”