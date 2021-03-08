Warrior returns to tribe

Body

This is the fifth installment in a series of articles about recent high school graduates who return to their alma mater to coach. Several more young coaches will be featured.

Kathie Sciullo

NCR Reporter

Warrior alumnus Brandon Mattox utilizes his academic and athletic abilities to guide students at West Nassau.

The weightlifter and football player graduated from West Nassau High School in 2013. He returned to his alma mater in 2019 to teach mathematics.

Mattox recalled his high school experience as a utility player for then-Warrior football coach Casey Thiele before heading to Huntington College to play football and lift weights.

Asst. Coach Brian Wright was the student-athlete’s mentor on the gridiron.

“We went through a rough patch my senior year,” Mattox recalled. “The first time I cried at practice, he yelled at me and told me what I needed to hear – and humbled me. And from then on, even in college, I took his words to heart and it changed me for the better.”

Wright is pleased that Mattox found his calling.

“I’m very proud of him,” he said. “I’m impressed in the way he coaches and I see a little bit of myself in him as I was when I was younger. He kind of coaches the way I did. I consider it a compliment. It’s always good to see guys that you coached along the way become successful.”

In addition to assisting in football, Mattox has served as head coach for the Warrior weightlifting team for two years. He also coached weightlifting at Yulee High School for two years prior. At WNHS, he coaches a team of more than 40 lifters, with up to 20 competing at meets.

“You’ve got to schedule, program and you have to market really well, because kids are very intimidated by the weight room as freshman – and that’s where it starts,” he said. “You’ve got to market that size doesn’t matter and everyone can do weightlifting. Throughout the progression, they see progress and enjoy the results and stick with it, so I see the kids that start young, end strong and they get to speak to the other kids to get others in here.”

He also coached brother Dallas Raulerson before he graduated in 2020.

“It has its ups and downs,” Mattox said of coaching his brother. “He had to learn quick that in the weight room and on the field I am coach first and brother second. He had to trust the process and buy in that I wasn’t punishing him, but only trying to make him better with what I was doing.”

Going into his junior year of college, Mattox said he dedicated himself to God, which turned his life around. He and wife Tabatha raise son Blayze, 6. Tabatha graduated from WNHS in 2008.

“I realized, thinking back to all my friends who didn’t have fathers, myself I didn’t have a father growing up,” he said. “I realized you need that role model. And that I want to be there if somebody needs me. And what better place to raise a boy than in Callahan? He’s wearing his jersey right now. He’s a football player. He enjoys every bit of Callahan. The parade. Friday nights. He lifts weights. He loves everything about it. I can’t think of a better place to raise a kid.”

Mattox is still excited about the WNHS motto, “Once a Warrior, always a Warrior.”

“It runs through our blood,” he said. “I don’t know, just hearing that ‘Cherokee’ on a Friday night, you just want to throw on a helmet and go out there and fight. … Once a Warrior, always a Warrior just means that you represent that phrase as best as you can, no matter what the circumstance is. You want to be known that you were from West Nassau by how you act and your character.”

Tabatha is proud of her husband’s leadership roles.

“It has been awesome just seeing him in his element here,” she said. “This fits him.”