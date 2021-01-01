UPS delivers Toys for Tots

Body

Toys for Tots 2020 had record numbers of families requesting assistance, partially due to COVID-19 layoffs. In addition, volunteers were down this year as well, with seniors being more cautious with their health and local Marines on lockdown. Nassau County organizers were very concerned about how they’d manage to move all the toys from the second story warehouse space to the trucks and out to three different distribution sites across the county. UPS stepped up and brought two semis, two vans and 18 employees to get the job done. A total of 1,210 bags of toys, 338 bicycles and numerous scooters, skateboards and other large gifts were loaded and unloaded by the UPS employees. The local program relies on its benefactors and donors to provide very nice gifts for children each Christmas season.