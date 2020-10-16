Troop earns accolades

Body

Callahan Boy Scout Troop 351 celebrates its success in 2020 at the troop’s Court of Honor Sept. 24. This recognition ceremony culminates several months of hard work, during which the scouts collectively earned 42 merit badges, with most earned virtually. Three scouts earned the National Outdoor Awards Segment. Six scouts advanced their rank, including four that achieved the rank of Life Scout. It is the last rank to achieve before Eagle and a Life Scout is expected to be a role model and leader in the troop, providing guidance to new scouts and helping however possible. The scouts also worked 112 total combined hours of community service during the pandemic. For more information, search “Callahan Boy Scout Troop 351” on Facebook.