Trees root of street problem

Callahan Town Councilwoman Jacquelyn Fleming voiced concern about traffic safety on a narrow street – but the remedy could mean the removal of trees.

She requested a traffic study for Booth Street, where a vehicle recently overturned near Fourth and Third avenues. The council discussed the issue Jan. 5.

She suggested making Booth Street one-way permanently and Mickler Street one-way part of the day. Booth Street is already partially one-way twice daily for Callahan Elementary School’s student drop off and collection.

Fleming said, “I think it would be good to have somebody come in to make it a safer area, whether it be a one-way street, speed bumps – what can we do? But then also help the traffic situation with schools on Mickler as well and see what could be done there.”

She continued, “I go up and down that road obviously, all the time, and Mrs. (Janet) Shaw you do, too. And people just blow through, that and people trying to turn onto Third and Fourth when another car is coming, it’s really dicey there just because of the width of the road. I drive a pickup truck and when another pickup truck is coming over, one person has to stop, essentially, in order for anybody to get by.”

She added that with motorists cutting through the area from U.S. 301 to U.S. 1 it makes Booth Street a busier street than was intended when it was originally implemented.

Fleming asked if it would make sense to have a traffic study.

“We discussed that one in the past, a lot, because it is a very narrow street,” Council President Ken Bass said.

Public Works Director Mike Williams said the rights-of-way on Booth Street are 45 or 50 feet and the trees are in the rights-of-way. The road’s asphalt is about 20 feet wide. Some of the trees are live oak and water oak.

“The reason the road isn’t any wider than it is is the big oak trees,” he added. “That has been the contention for years about removing the oak trees and making the road wider. It’s been my contention that I’m not going to resurface that road as long as those oak trees are there, because the roots are tearing the road up. It makes no sense to throw dollars on that road that the roots are just going to push the roads back up.”

He continued, ”I think your study might come back. That’s going to be a questions for the council, ‘How receptive are you going to be to removing those trees?’”

Fleming replied, ”Well, I think that’s why we need to get something done. I think something needs to be done down there, whatever it is that comes back. Whether it’s let’s just make it a one-way road or the trees have become a safety hazard. At the end of the day, what’s more important, the trees or children? I hate to put it that way, but it’s true.”

“It’s a very narrow street anyway,” Bass said.

“It is a very narrow street,” Fleming said. “There’s a lot of pedestrian usage on that street and you don’t have any sidewalks.”

Even if trees are removed, a ditch would also need enclosed and it could interfere with front lawns, according to Williams.

The street could either be designated as one-way or widened so that vehicles could easily pass.

“Looking at it, probably, the easiest thing would be making the road one-way,” Fleming said. “I don’t want to be the person that makes that call. I’m not qualified to make that call. That’s why I’d like to have a study done. I don’t want us to make that decision and then an accident happens or something.”

She added that a traffic study would be a first step toward getting something done.

“We’ll look into that one,” Bass said.