Town honors Zortea

Hilliard town officials recognized World War II veteran Nello “Bob” Zortea March 4 for turning 100 years old.

Zortea was born Feb. 14, 1921 in Johnson City, Ill.

Hilliard Town Attorney Christian Waugh read a special proclamation in Zortea’s honor with daughters Gail Davis and Inez Humphrey at his side, with Mayor Floyd Vanzant presenting the proclamation.

The U.S. Navy veteran began serving in 1940 and completed his duty more than five years later. He attempted to join the National Guard at 18, but was considered too young to volunteer. During his naval career, he served in the Pacific and also served aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid CV-11, according to the proclamation.

Zortea has remained active in Hilliard, attending veteran-themed events and participating in senior adult activities.

Later, the Hilliard Town Council voiced its unanimous support to co-host a patriotic fireworks display July 3 with the Town of Callahan at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds. This would change the venue from the Hilliard Airpark, where it was held for many years. When the two councils met for a workshop in February, Northeast Florida Fair President Keith Wingate offered use of the facilities.

The concept was also discussed with the West Side Business Leaders group. Callahan businessman Paul Schwend and The Anchor Church Pastor Dwight Allen were in attendance at the workshop.

The group will discuss participation in the joint display March 22.

Council President John Beasley said he would like to set a workshop to form an event committee to keep the councils informed.