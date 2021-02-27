Storehouse coming to town

Body

Callahan First Baptist Church plans to build a permanent food distribution site in the coming months.

Pastor Lynn Hyatt presented a site plan for the 60-by-60-foot metal building. “The StoreHouse” will be constructed near Dixie Avenue.

Church leaders have distributed non-perishable food and meals in the church parking lot as part of the congregation’s food ministry for nearly a year.

“When it started out, COVID was only something that was happening in New York, but about a month into it, it hit everywhere,” Hyatt told the Callahan Town Council Feb. 16. “And it went from twenty-something families that came to our first couple of distributions almost immediately to 200 families receiving food – just drive-thru. It went from 200 to 300 and the distribution that we did right before Christmas was 500 families – not 500 individuals – 500 families. The lion’s share of those have Callahan addresses. We are helping folks from other parts of the county and some from Charlton County, some from Duval – the north side of Duval.”

Hyatt said that regardless of whether the virus goes away, food insecurity will continue and people will need assistance.

The building will be situated at the rear of the church property adjacent to a parking lot that lies near Dixie Avenue. It will stand in close proximity to the Nassau County Health Department building. The distribution center will cost $400,000 to $600,000 to build, CFBC Administrator Cliff Ryan said Feb. 17. A timeline for the project’s start and completion was not finalized.

The council approved the site plan 4-0. Councilman David Mellecker was absent.

“It’s a good thing,” Council President Ken Bass said.