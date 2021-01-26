Side hustle cuts costs

Body

West Nassau Warrior Carson Murray has a side hustle that could help pay for college.

The senior middle linebacker watched YouTube videos and learned how to build wooden furniture.

“I looked it up and found some benches, some tables, and I just started making those benches and I started having a lot of people who are really interested in them,” Carson said.

Using a chop saw, the 17-year-old stays busy with special orders, banking money for his education.

“I’ve given him some pointers along the way, but he’s mostly self-taught watching videos,” dad Scott Murray said.

Carson posts the finished projects on social media, charging $225 per two-seat bench. He’s sold at least 10 benches so far and several tables. He has aluminum and wood ready to construct deer stands that he plans to sell.

“It just all depends on what the people want,” he said. “One person wants it, and then they buy it and they tell their friends about it. It just goes up from there.”

He recently built a “Furry Murray” two-tier doghouse as a Christmas present for mom Shelly. The structure includes a ramp he added because Beagle-mix Rocky likes to climb. Carson’s bedroom is decked out with handcrafted shelves and other decorative items he made.

Carson also hustles on the gridiron, completing 141 tackles for the 2020 season.

He is fielding offers from at least 10 college programs, according to his dad, who is an assistant coach for the Warrior JV team.

“I always instilled in him that academics – that’s why they call them student-athletes,” Scott Murray said. “Academics are more important than the athlete.”

His son has played youth football and on school teams since he was nearly 5 years old.

“At least I can look back and say, ‘I gave it my all and did what I could,’” Carson said. “I think I represented for the town pretty good. I plan to keep on pushing and making the town known and getting the name out there even more. When we travel and stuff, people say, ‘Where you from?’ (I tell them) Callahan, Florida.”

“(They ask), ‘Where’s that at?’ So, I’m going to get the town on the map.”

Carson is driven to do his best at anything he tackles, as he was told that he was too small to play football.

“I don’t care what you tell me, ‘cause I’m going to do it anyhow,” he said. “So I like to see all that work and see the results. It’s the same as building benches and stuff, ‘cause you know, you do all that work. You cut every piece of wood. You stain every piece of wood. You sand it all, you know, you draw out every cup holder and put the cup holders in. You do all that and see the results and you know it’s worth the work.”

His dad is proud that his son took the initiative to invest in his future, including buying project materials with his own money.

“I love it,” Scott Murray said. “He’s self driven. I didn’t make him get out there and do that. I didn’t make him do any of that. He’s self-motivated, self-driven, self-taught basically. … I’ve showed him a few things, taught him a way to be more efficient at what he’s doing when he’s building the benches.”

Mom Shelly Murray said that his efforts mean a lot and it shows his work ethic. “He makes me proud,” she said. “I’m proud of him. He’s got a strong work ethic. He’s determined. He’s always felt like he’s behind the eight ball a little bit because of his size. And he works extra hard. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for him.”

She and her husband are longtime fans of their son’s football career.

“We have never missed a game,” Shelly Murray said. “He’s played since he was 4 years old. And a lot of practices we’ve been there, so this is going to be a challenge for all of us to kind of be in different areas, because we are those parents that are there all the time and we love it.”

Carson’s sister Camryn graduated from WNHS in 2017. The family is serious about its love for the Warriors. High school sweethearts Scott and Shelly also attended WNHS, graduating in 1990 and 1991.

“That’s one of the biggest reasons I stayed in Callahan,” Carson said.

“Somebody will be at a small school and they’ll leave and go to Bolles or something to get exposure. If you can ball out, you know, you’ll get exposure no matter where you’re at. … That’s the big thing. I want to let the younger kids to know that no matter what size you are or where you’re at, you can still get college offers.”

