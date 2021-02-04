ROTC cadets receive awards

Body

The West Nassau Air Force JROTC cadets gather in their class flights as a unit Jan. 22 while more than 600 awards are presented.

The award of Honor Flight was given to Bravo Flight this year. The Outstanding Cadet, given to one person in each class for demonstrating outstanding qualities, went to freshman Nolan McKelvy, sophomore Elizabeth Robinson, junior Ethan Nipper and senior Abbigail Vienneau.

The AEF Academic Badge, for junior or senior cadets who maintain a 3.3 GPA and have never had a C on their transcript, went to Abigail Fahlgren.

The AFJROTC varsity letter is given to cadets who have met all the criteria and has been in ROTC for two years. The cadets who received this award are Vienneau, Dravyn Hill, Kaedyn Weyburn, Destiny Rose, Ethan Nipper, Carter Lundquist, Tala Mellecker and Allen Register.

The Distinguished Cadet Badge is the highest award that can be earned. The cadet must excel in everything he or she does and have previously earned the Achievement, Leadership, Superior Performance, Academic, the Leadership Development Requirements and the Service ribbons. The recipients were Hill, Alyssa Hibbs, Mellecker and Ricardo Ruiz.