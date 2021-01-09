Rotary adds third club in Nassau

Body

The Greater Nassau Rotary Club has officially moved from satellite status to become the newest Rotary Club in Nassau County.

The former satellite group of the Amelia Island Sunrise Rotary celebrated its new charter at the North Hampton Golf Club in November. This is the third Rotary Club in Nassau County, following the Amelia Island Sunrise Club and Rotary Club of Fernandina Beach. According to its press release, the new club reaches Yulee, Callahan, Hilliard and Bryceville.

Richard Wood was sworn in as the club’s new president.

“Every day our neighbors face tough challenges,” Wood said. “Our focus will be the Rotary mission of ‘service above self’ as we work to help those who need it most in our community.”

Wood is an agent with Farm Bureau Insurance, but his love of service stems from his family’s own hardships, as he has watched his children spend time in and out of the hospital while facing transplants.

This led Wood and wife Christina to establish Compassionate Hearts for Kids, Inc., which launched The Caden Project, as a way to bring hope and love to children who are battling various forms of illness.

“It is our responsibility as Rotarians to help our fellow neighbor and lift them up when we can,” Wood said.

The event followed social distancing guidelines and included presentations from Amelia Island Sunrise Rotary President John Kublbock and Rotary Club of Fernandina Beach President Eric Belley in addition to regional and national Rotary leaders who spoke via Zoom. Charter members Justin Taylor and Jackson Selvidge led the program as dual emcees.

Brian Henning, the original leader who spearheaded the new club, was presented with the Paul Harris pin for starting the Greater Nassau Rotary Club and serving as its first president.

Through regular club programs, projects and neighborhood activities, Rotary members learn about the issues facing Nassau County and exchange ideas on how to take action and respond to them. Rotarians have donated their time to collect canned goods, serve meals and raise money for those in need.

Guests are welcome at the meetings every Tuesday at the North Hampton Golf Club at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/nassaucountyrotary.