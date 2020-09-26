Pilot dies after Hilliard crash

Body

A 74-year-old Palm Coast man died when his plane crashed and burned in western Nassau Sept. 21.

The single-engine fixed-wing aircraft crashed into a wooded area near the intersection of Trinity Lane and Sundberg Road in northern Hilliard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol media release.

“Witnesses said the engine seemed to be sputtering and it appeared the pilot was attempting to clear the trees to land in an open field about 200-300 feet away, but struck the trees and crashed,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper wrote via email Tuesday. “The plane caught on fire and the pilot died at the scene. FHP is investigating along with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.”

The man was flying solo when the accident occurred around 3 p.m. Nassau County Fire Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. His name was not available, pending notification of family.