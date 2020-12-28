Photo entries sought

Long Caption

The Plantation Artists’ Guild and Gallery and its volunteer corps, Art Lovers, are pleased to name Arts Alive Nassau as the beneficiary of the “2020 – A Look Back” project that is currently gathering photos from the community taken during the year 2020.

Photos can reveal emotion, display adaption, humor or resilience. Experiences were more than the pandemic – there were elections, celebrations, storms, holidays, a football season and more.

Organizers were unanimous in selecting Arts Alive as their partner in the community-wide project that will select 100 photographs that are then organized in a traveling exhibit that will be displayed throughout the community in the coming year. Arts Alive Nassau, a non-profit, is committed to bringing arts to the children of Nassau County. Arts for children in Nassau County are limited, and even more so during the pandemic. A variety of both musical and visual programs is being developed for young people who might not otherwise have opportunities.

Jane Lindberg, President of Arts Alive Nassau shared, “Arts Alive Nassau is thrilled and excited to be an active partner in this history-making project. What a great way to find the everyday artists in our community.”

The organizers of “2020 -A Look Back” thank its title sponsor – The Courtyard-Springhill Suites Marriott Amelia Island – and other sponsors, including the Tourist Development Council, Main Street – Fernandina Beach, Baptist Nassau, the Fernandina Beach News-Leader, the Nassau County Record and Florida Public Utilities.

To enter a photo, each submission should be will be accompanied by a short narrative about why the photo is special. The entry form and more information are available at www.paggart.com. The deadline is Jan. 15.

For more information about Arts Alive Nassau go to www.artsalivenassau.com.