New HeARTs to Heart exhibit debuts

Nassau County Council on Aging and Community Hospice and Palliative Care partnered to launch the Creative HeARTs exhibit, HeARTs to Heart.

It is on display for the residents and visitors of Fernandina Beach Rehab and Nursing Center. The exhibit is also slated to travel to other destinations in the community, including The Jane Adams House and western Nassau locations.

Seventeen individuals participated in the first exhibit by creating their own heartfelt expression on heart-stenciled canvases and donating their artwork to the program. HeARTs to Heart was unveiled during a Zoom exhibit meeting Feb. 12, and features a wide array of interpretations of the heart motif.

Creative HeARTs is an initiative designed to enhance the lives of CHPC patients, families, volunteers and staff – as well as local seniors. Through the program, seniors create themed art exhibits each month. Betsy Miller, CHPC volunteer engagement coordinator, started the program to provide uplifting creative experiences and help showcase local talent throughout the First Coast.

“We are excited to partner with Community Hospice and Palliative Care on this new project,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA’s president and CEO. “Nassau County seniors are very talented and we are appreciative of this opportunity to continue to help keep our seniors healthy and happy.”

The next art exhibit theme is “Flight.” Seniors may pick up a canvas at NCCOA’s Fernandina Beach Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way. Completed canvases may be dropped off on or before March 17. The exhibit will be presented via Zoom on March 19. Various themes will be presented each month through July.