New alarm safeguards NCSO K-9

A heat alarm is installed in a new K-9 vehicle through a donation from the German Shepherd Dog Club of North Florida, Inc. and K9s United. These alarms notify deputies if the vehicle is too hot or if it has stalled when there is a dog inside the vehicle and the handler has stepped away. This system comes with a pager to notify the deputy and also sets off the vehicle lights and siren to notify anyone nearby. If you ever see a sheriff’s office K-9 vehicle parked and the lights and siren are going off with no one around, you should call 911.