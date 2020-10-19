Meals help fill voids

Body

Meal distribution programs continue with a financial boost from the Nassau Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act

Volunteers of all ages served up at least 191 to-go containers of fried chicken, green beans and macaroni and cheese at First United Methodist Church of Callahan Oct. 7.

The popular community dinner was a staple at the Multipurpose Building for many years until the venue closed earlier this year due to COVID-19. FUMC opened its doors soon after to assist residents, serving meals from 5-6 p.m. each Wednesday night.

The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved more than $15 million in funds July 29, with groups in Nassau receiving funding assistance for various needs, such as filling food gaps.

“Since August 2020, the county has received numerous food stabilization requests, individual and small business assistance requests,” Nassau County Public Information Officer Sabrina Robertson wrote via email. “The $88,000 in funds allocated to the City of Fernandina Beach and Nassau County reimbursed a community partner that has been provided food stabilization services since the start of the pandemic. The funds allocated to the First United Methodist Church in Callahan and the Callahan First Baptist Church were part of the $3,406,293 plan for social services and resident needs.”

She continued, “Beginning in late November and in the event that there is unaccounted CARES Act funding available, the board will consider requests for the reappropriation of funds to areas of unmet needs in the community.”

Community meal organizers Becky and Gordon Gresch have led volunteers for about 12 years. Becky was pleased to learn that $17,500 was provided to support the group’s efforts.

“I think it was straight from God, because I had been praying the morning that Rivers Edge Pastor Gerald (Wollitz) contacted me and said, ‘Hey, I think we’ve got some money coming your way.’ God made a way to take care of His people,” she said.

The funds will pay for associated food costs, paper products, personal protection equipment, sanitation supplies and related expenditures for September, October, November and December, according to Wollitz.

“As (COVID-19) continues to impact all of Nassau County, it is wonderful to see that western Nassau County is not forgotten by our elected leaders and I truly appreciate the leadership Aaron Bell, Justin Taylor and Tom Ford are providing,” Wollitz said.

FUMC Pastor Daniel Search is happy to offer the fellowship hall as a distribution site.

“It’s a great thing in the community,” he said as he scooped macaroni and cheese. “It’s a blessing to have Gordon and Becky.”

Thomas A. Blue Jr. stopped by to pick up five meals for his friends who are shut-ins.

“I feel good about it,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea. I think people appreciate what’s going on.”

Commissioner Aaron Bell used tongs to transfer fried chicken to containers.

“I’m just happy that we were able to do this for the citizens of Nassau County,” he said. “And I’m glad that I was able to do a small part to make sure that no one in Nassau County would go hungry.”

Callahan First Baptist Church received $33,000 via the CARES Act Plan to assist its food distribution program, which has served as an active part of the community since 2012. The church partnered with Barnabas for several years, including at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds until the pandemic. Church volunteers also distributed supplemental meals at Callahan Elementary School in the early weeks of the pandemic, according to CFBC Administrator Clifford Ryan.

Through partnerships with Feeding Northeast Florida and Farm Share, food and other grocery items are handed out in the church parking lot on the first Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The twice-monthly food distribution assists 300 to 400 families.

“We’ve never run out and we try not to,” Ryan said, adding that 83 percent of the expenditures goes directly toward the cost of food while 17 percent of the costs are associated with supplies and additional expenses related to the food program.

Callahan First Baptist Church volunteers will partner with Barnabas, Walgreens and Baptist Health to provide free flu shots for anyone age 18 and older Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the church parking lot.