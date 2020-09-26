Masonic lodge raises master mason

Body

Callahan Masonic Lodge No. 32 raises Brother Jeremy Shrouder Oswald to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason, or the third degree in Freemasonry, Aug. 22. Presiding in the East was Worshipful Brian Jahay during the first section of the Master Mason Degree and Past Master Will Payne during the second section. Pictured are Paul Potrok, John Wayne Nelson, Gary Burchfield, Robbie Stewart, Mark Ballister, Ben Derr, Don Hubbard, Shrouder, Jahay, Quenton Register, Eddie Bides, Charles Pope, Glenn Miller, John Page, Tom Siebers, Jim Ottinger, Will Payne, AJ Wright and Dan Hare.