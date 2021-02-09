Lodge installs leadership

Body

Right Worshipful Jesse Tiner serves as installing officer during the Callahan Masonic Lodge No. 32 officer installation for 2021. As he introduced each man, he described their office and also the emblems that denote each office. Each new officer was then escorted to his new position by the installing marshal, Past Master Kenny Farmer. Tiner also presented new Worshipful Master Benjamin “Ben” John Derr a hat, which is a symbolic emblem of leadership for a worshipful master. Pictured are Senior Steward Glen Miller, Installing Senior Deacon Paul Potrok, Junior Warden John Wayne Nelson, Farmer, Treasurer George Spicer, Derr, Secretary John Page, Senior Warden Tom Siebers, Installing Chaplain Al Martinez, Junior Deacon Gary Burchfield, Tiner and Junior Steward JD Goodwyne. Not pictured are Senior Deacon Jim Ottinger and Chaplain Don Nichols.