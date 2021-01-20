Leeper in new term

Body

Sheriff Bill Leeper swears in for a third term in office Jan. 5, with Judge Steven Fahlgren administering the oath. His term runs until Jan. 6, 2025. He is the first sheriff in Nassau County to be re-elected unopposed in more than 50 years. “I am truly humbled, grateful and blessed that the citizens of Nassau County have shown their faith and trust in what the great men and women have accomplished at the sheriff’s office over the past eight years by re-electing me for a third term,” said Leeper. “My commitment over the next four years is to continue finding ways where the sheriff’s office can improve the service that we provide to our community to ensure Nassau County remains a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”