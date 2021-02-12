Kids volunteer

Junior Be The Change Northeast Florida volunteers prepare Valentine’s Day care packages to distribute to the homeless. The non-profit always accepts volunteers to assist with its efforts. Visit https://www.facebook.com/Be-the-Change-NE-Florida-Inc-280042779206525 to learn more.
