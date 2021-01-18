Hometown Fans: Guiding current Flashes

Body

Brianti “Brea” Saunders broke sports records in high school and college and now lends her expertise to student athletes on her former home court.

She graduated from Hilliard Middle-Senior High School in 2013.

Saunders is head basketball coach for the middle school girls B Team. She also assists the JV and varsity girls basketball teams and the varsity volleyball team. Saunders’ aunt, Daneisha Alderman, coaches the varsity basketball team.

“Who wouldn’t want to come back home? I mean, I felt like if I was here and I had a successful career here, I want that to continue,” Saunders said. “It has to be like a legacy type thing. It has to keep going and I want it to keep growing.”

She also coaches youth league basketball so that kids can learn the basics in preparation for middle school basketball.

“For me, personally, I just love helping kids and getting them better,” Saunders said. “For me it’s not even basketball. Basketball is what I went to college for, but just sports in general. I’m a sports fanatic. I played volleyball. I ran track at some point. I played softball. … I just love the satisfaction I get from helping someone get better. I think that’s what it’s all about.”

While attending HMSHS, Saunders was named to the girls all-county basketball team in eighth through 12th grades and was the MVP in girls basketball for four consecutive years.

Randy Smith coached her freshman year and motivated her to get tough.

“He’s a really good coach – has a lot of knowledge,” Saunders recalled. “He’s very tough. He’s actually played a big part of one of the reasons I am tough. He’s definitely a tough coach. He was awesome. He was great.”

Former varsity basketball coach Tara Franklin was a role model for the girls on and off the court, according to Saunders.

“She definitely puts God first and she makes sure that our program knows that we’re nothing without Him,” she said. “But she’s also a hard worker. She leads by example. She just makes sure that we’re all taken care of. She cares about our grades and our personal life. And that’s one thing I love about her. Like, a lot of coaches get so caught up in just the sport. But for her, it’s literally who you are as a person.”

During her time at Stetson University, Saunders was the Hatters’ all-time leading scorer with 1,975 points. She is Stetson’s all-time leader in field goals at 652 and she successfully completed 444 free throws. She has also received numerous accolades as a team member for other aspects of her game. Saunders was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team in 2020, according to her team statistics.

In 2019, Saunders traveled to Adelaide, Australia to play women’s professional basketball for the South Adelaide Basketball Club in the Premier League.

The pandemic has thwarted additional plans to play abroad, but Saunders remains optimistic that she will again compete professionally.

“I wouldn’t say I that I was fully done playing basketball yet, but with me at the end of my career with playing … I love giving back,” she said. “So if I have all this knowledge and all this experience with going to college, playing (in the Amateur Athletic Union) and playing professional overseas, then why not come back and help my school grow their program so that we could win more district titles and more state championships?”

Dad Myron Saunders was also instrumental in developing her passion for basketball while mom Wanda Saunders supports her daughter’s goals.

“I’ve played sports my entire life,” Saunders said. “And of course, in my mind, I know that it has to end for me. It can’t go on forever. And I feel like that’s the only way that I can stay connected to basketball. It’s literally my life. I eat, sleep and breathe it. If I’m not in the gym actually physically helping somebody, I’m at home on YouTube, looking up videos on how I can better myself or how I can better an athlete.

“I just feel like it’s the next closest thing to me playing. And I think that’s the biggest thing for me. I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. It makes me sad that some day it’s all going to come to an end, so I’m just taking it in as I can, doing the most that I can while I can.”

Saunders wants to see student athletes become accomplished in their sports.

“I’m just very excited about the future of Hilliard,” she said. “I feel like we have a lot of good athletes with potential. For us, we’re very young.

“It’s going to take us a lot of time – because I think we share a lot of athletes at this school because it is small. So there are a lot of athletes who are playing two and three sports, so it’s hard to have one athlete dedicated to one sport. So I think it’s actually pretty good that our kids are active. But I really do think that we have a future here as long as we have all these coaches helping them and spending time with them and investing in them. I do think that Hilliard is going to be on top very soon.”