Hilliard students ‘Youth of the Year’

Ethan McMillen and Savannah Russell received Youth of the Year awards from the Exchange Club of Nassau County.

The local chapter of the national community service club announced the inaugural award winners during a virtual meeting March 2.

Students submitted applications for consideration, according to Exchange Club President Bruce Doueck. Club members David and Sharon Ledbetter and John Martin attended the virtual meting.

Exchange Club members selected the Hilliard Middle-Senior High School students for their well-roundedness, with community service hours also factoring into the selections.

Russell has completed 534 hours and McMillen has completed 93.5 service hours, according to the organizers.

McMillen has a 4.2 GPA and ranks 20th in his class. He played football for the Flashes and has participated in weightlifting for the past three years. He is a Beta Club Member and a National Honor Society member. He is the son of Melissa McMillen.

“I am extremely honored and grateful to receive this award,” he wrote via email.

Russell is an active member of the yearbook staff. She is often seen on the sidelines, taking photos at numerous sporting events.

She has a 4.661 GPA and is ranked fifth among her classmates. She is senior class president and historian. She has participated in Great Decisions and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for three years. The National Honor Society and Beta Club member has already earned 48 college credits and plans to enter the University of Florida as a junior next fall. She plans to pursue a career in either journalism or advertising. She is the daughter of Frederick and Karen Russell.

“Being selected as the Exchange Club Female Youth of the Year is such an honor,” Russell noted via email. “The members of the Exchange Club were so encouraging to me in my future endeavors during my initial interview. As one of the first winners in Nassau County, I’m very excited to see the future of this program and how it will award outstanding students in the coming years.”

Doueck said the club focuses on numerous community service projects throughout the year, including diaper drives for babies, fabricating face coverings and hosting drives for school supplies. The Exchange Club centers its focus on supporting Americanism, child abuse prevention programs and provides free counseling services for families in crisis.

“We’re just proud to be able to recognize this local talent and, hopefully, they will be role models for others in the future,” Doueck said. “In the future, we hope to recognize other talented youth at other high schools across the county.”

HMSHS Guidance Coun-selor Blair Harris participated in the virtual meeting.

“It is so wonderful to see great students such as Savannah and Ethan acknowledged and rewarded for their hard work and dedication,” she wrote via email. “They are well-rounded individuals that will be successful in life after graduation, and I look forward to seeing their many accomplishments. Thank you to groups like the National Exchange Club who want to encourage and award young students.”

