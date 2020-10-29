Free sanitization supplies available

Body

The Nassau County Board of County Commiss-ioners recently designated a portion of funds from the CARES Act to be used for the distribution of sanitizing supplies to local businesses and reimbursement funds for disinfectant foggers to certain qualifying businesses.

Sanitizing supplies will be available to all local businesses free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Providing these programs for the Nassau County business community is critical to the ongoing efforts to assist as our citizens, community partners and businesses recover in these unprecedented times. We are extremely appreciative to the chamber board of directors for the opportunity to partner and execute this program.” Nassau County Manager Taco Pope noted in a press release.

Three distribution dates and locations have been established, making it easier for all businesses throughout Nassau County to access difficult to acquire sanitizing supplies. Each business will be provided supplies based on the number of employees, and materials will be available until all supplies have been distributed.

Businesses must bring a copy of either their utility bill or Florida Division of Corporations 2020 registration to receive free supplies. The provided document must show the name of the business and a Nassau County address.

Supplies will be distributed on the following dates and locations: Nov. 9 from 9-11 a.m. in the Journey Church parking lot, 95707 Amelia Concourse, Yulee and Nov. 10 from 9-11 a.m. in the West Nassau Historical Society parking lot, 45383 Dixie Ave., Callahan.

Daycares and hospitality businesses may participate in the reimbursement program by submitting a receipt for a disinfectant fogger.

According to Nassau County Chamber of Commerce President Regina Duncan, “This program, coupled with the recent distribution of small business grants, will play a significant role in the recovery of our business community. We are pleased to partner with Nassau County to aid the entire business community.”

For more information and restrictions, contact the chamber at 904-261-3248 or email info@NassauCountyFLChamber.com.