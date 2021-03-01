Fireworks venue change likely

Body

A patriotic fireworks display may occur July 3 this year.

The Hilliard Town Council met with Callahan town officials and the West Side Business Leaders Thursday about possibly co-hosting a fireworks display at the Northeast Florida Fairgrounds. The cost would be split between the municipalities.

The day was chosen because fireworks are less expensive on days other than the Fourth of July, according Kynex, Inc. CEO James Kyne. His company oversaw the Town of Hilliard’s recent fireworks display.

The groups also discussed scheduling the display near Veterans Day or around New Year’s Eve similar to Callahan’s “Out With a Boom Fireworks Spectacular” held in late December, but decided that the Fourth of July weekend would work best.

Callahan Public Works Director Mike Williams reached out to Hilliard, asking about the possibility of sharing the event. Council President John Beasley asked the council Feb. 4 to schedule the workshop.

Although no voting action was taken, the groups came to the consensus that the idea merits additional discussion. Parking, additional activities and concerns about moving Hilliard’s annual display to the fairgrounds were discussed.

Williams asked Beasley if town officials were looking for a new site to host the fireworks.

“When we have it on the Fourth of July, we have to close down the airpark for three days – the day before, the day of, and the day after, so we have to pay for the lost revenue that the airpark has,” Beasley said.

The Anchor Church Pastor Dwight Allen said that shuttles could transport people to the fairgrounds.

“I think that there’s a way for us to do it,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but I’m just saying there is a way that we could make it work.”

Hilliard Councilman Kenny Sims replied, “The first year would probably be trial and error. Some people could be mad the first year probably or either we’re not going to fill up the parking. And we won’t know until it happens.”

“That’s a very good point,” Northeast Florida Fair Association President Keith Wingate said. “We found on the fairgrounds when we initiated these things, sometimes you think something’s a really great idea and everybody’s going to show up – and they don’t. My thought is, at least for the first year, is to see how the community would respond to it. I would hate to plan an outdoor event, you know, with vendors and music and all that and have nobody show up. Have everybody show up for the fireworks, but nobody show up for the free day.”

Purvis said that’s what happened when the Town of Hilliard used to have events earlier in the day before the fireworks show, but a lot of people didn’t attend because it was too hot.