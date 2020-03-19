FBLA students place at contest

Body

Nassau County’s Future Business Leaders of America chapters competed against peers from Duval and Baker Counties Jan. 24 at the FSCJ Kent Campus in Jacksonville, with 59 Nassau County students placing first or second in individual or team events. Many of these students will compete at the state competition in Orlando later this month.

Highlights of this year’s competition for Nassau included perfect scores posted by Robert Cooke of Yulee High School in Intro to Public Speaking, Abigail Fahlgren of West Nassau High School in Job Interview and Alyha Jeeboo of WNHS in Emerging Business Issues.

Winners in the Jacksonville competition from Nassau include the following Hilliard Middle-Senior High School students: Isabella Geiger, Advertising, first place; Andrew Anstett, Agribusiness, first place; Chloe Arnold, Kylie Trouille and Lauren Chance, Broadcast Journalism Team, second place; Abby Sawicki, Impromptu Speaking, first place; Amelia Dyal, Introduction to FBLA, first place; Holli Rodgers, Journalism, second place; Edward Ryan, Spreadsheet Applications, first place; Katie Lewis, Word Processing, first place; and Aiden Johnson, ML Digital Citizenship, first place.

Students who placed from West Nassau include Victoria Griner, Advertising, second place; Courtney Biscuit, Agribusiness, second place; Colby Selph, Business Law, first place; Alyha Jeeboo, Emerging Business Issues, first place; Jamie Elmore and D’lyn McClellan, Entrepreneurship Team, second place; Abigail Fahlgren, Job Interview, first place; Reese Valentine and Bailey Walker, Marketing Team, first place; and Brantley Hengerer and Jackson Rowell, Sports and Entertainment Management Team, second place.

Yulee High School students who placed include Xanah Sproul, Accounting II, first place; Andrew Atkins, Personal Finance, first place; Alex Emerson, Securities and Investments, first place; Emily Alcorn, Introduction to Business Presentation Team, second place; and Robert Cooke, Introduction to Public Speaking.

Yulee Middle School winners include Isabella Adams, ML Business Etiquette, first place; Roger Plouffe, ML Business Math and Financial Literacy, first place; Sophie Pouncey, ML Career Exploration, first place; Bo Gatti, ML Elevator Speech, first place; Samuel Landers, ML Introduction to Business Communication, first place; and Abbygale Monroe, ML Public Speaking, first place.

Fernandina Beach High School winners were Kaitlyn Aarons and Julianna White, Broadcast Journalism Team, first place; Brady Graves, Entrepreneurship Team, first place; Fernanda Rodriguez, Communication, first place; James Corbett, Introduction to Financial Math, second place; Dillon Wagner, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure, second place; Bridget Peeples, Introduction to Public Speaking, second place; Skye Latta, Journalism, first place; and Lilly Dietz, Sales Presentation, first place.

Fernandina Beach Middle School students who placed include Seth D’Zamko, ML Business Etiquette, second place; Elle Entriken, ML Career Exploration, second place; John Addington, Caitlyn Terry, Jacon Kovalcik and Olivia Rogers, ML Critical Thinking Team, first place; Harrison Pollack, ML Digital Citizenship, second place; Julia Taylor, ML Elevator Speech, second place; Charli Knight, ML FBLA Facts, first place; and Noah Altman, ML Keyboarding, first place.

Students from the Nassau Technical Career Center who placed include Jordan Garland, Business Law, second place; Jacob Frazier, Computer Problem Solving, first place; Alexander Hutto, Cyber Security, first place; Thomas Correal, Help Desk, first place; Jackson Gilpin and Kai Jaramilo, Network Design Team, first place; and Chase Gordon, Organizational Leadership, second place.