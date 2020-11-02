Farmer swears in

Body

Newly elected Nassau County Commissioner Klynt Farmer takes the oath of office, administered by Circuit Judge Steve Fahlgren Oct. 20. Dad Kenny Farmer proudly holds the Masonic Bible for his son. Thirty people gathered to watch and hear him speak about his eagerness to represent the county. The senior Farmer also delivered a message of pride in his son’s accomplishment. Klynt Farmer serves in the District 5 seat of the commission, replacing Justin Taylor, who made an unsuccessful bid for supervisor of elections.