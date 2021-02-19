Farm Bureau sponsors goat

Body

Nassau County 4-H member Garrett Bennett, 12, of Yulee receives a Nigerian dwarf dairy goat Feb. 9 that was born on the family farm of Bryceville’s Sayde Price, 11. Price presented him the 2.5-month-old goat named Ariat at Farm Bureau Insurance in Callahan. The insurance agency sponsored the goat, valued at $200, so that Bennett could participate in a 4-H goat milk project. Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairwoman Jenessa Reed and Nassau County 4-H Agent Kelsey Irvine attend the presentation.