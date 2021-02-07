Family bond grows at HMSHS

Body

This is the third installment in a series of articles about recent high school graduates who return to their alma mater to coach. Several more young coaches will be featured.

Kathie Sciullo

NCR Reporter

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School feels like home for former varsity athlete Holden Whiten.

He has coached the Hilliard Middle School Flashes boys basketball team for three seasons. He now serves as assistant coach for the boys varsity team.

“Well, when I was here, sports was something that all our friends did together,” Whiten said. “It was more of a family thing, so my goal was to come back to Hilliard and give to Hilliard what it gave to me – and that’s family.”

Before graduating from Hilliard Middle-Senior High School in 2013, he had planned on entering the military. But a sports injury affected his ability to serve.

Pondering his next steps, he had a conversation with then-principal Dr. Brent Tilley.

“He asked me, ‘What are you going to do five years from now?’”

The 25-year-old now serves as a paraprofessional and plans to earn a degree in business administration so that he can teach at his alma mater.

“The atmosphere around Hilliard is just love and family,” Whiten said. “And I feel like that if we bring that, not only into the classroom, but into any playing field, that we’re successful.”

He attributes much of his athletic success to former track coach John Crawford, who is now assistant principal.

“He was a like a father to me,” Whiten said. “He didn’t know this, but during that time, growing up, I went through some tough times as a kid. And the best part of my day was going to track practice and just being around him, his positivity and learning how to be a leader from him. And the second person would have to be who I work for now is coach Myron (Saunders). He was also a father figure in my life and throughout the years playing for him. And now, being on his coaching staff, he’s a great leader. A great man and these kids love him.”

Whiten works to encourage young athletes so that they can achieve success.

“Like me, they’re able to come back and give back to Hilliard what we gave to them,” he said.

He has two daughters, Brynlee, 6, and Nova, 4, so he wants them to feel the same sense of family he has experienced. The driving force behind his love for his hometown comes from the heart, as he feels led by God to be part of the school, according to Whiten.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been provided and blessed financially in all types of ways,” he said. “And with people just willing to help me achieve those goals, that’s what it is, I love coming back here every day because of the help we receive. Because everybody helps everybody here.”

He’s learned just as much about himself in the years he’s coached others to excel.

“I’m learning that I actually do have patience,” Whiten said. “Growing up, I felt like I didn’t have a lot of patience. … Every year I grow a little bit of patience. At the end of the year, everyone has new year’s resolutions. I try to pick a word that I focus on that year. And for the past three years, it’s been patience. And every year it’s grown, and I’m thankful for that, because it’s not only helped me in my work life, but in my personal life as well.”