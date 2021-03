The youth present during Sunday morning’s worship service at The Anchor Church in Callahan. The church held its fourth annual Missions Conference Feb. 26-28. Photo courtesy of The Anchor Church

The youth present during Sunday morning’s worship service at The Anchor Church in Callahan. The church held its fourth annual Missions Conference Feb. 26-28. Photo courtesy of The Anchor Church

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.