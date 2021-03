Body

This spring break, Nassau County 4-H celebrates the outdoors with a special hybrid day camp. For $10, youth will be engaged with a mailed camp kit, daily education via Zoom, and an in-person field trip. This camp is best suited for ages 11-14. Register on Eventbrite at http://tiny.cc/springbreaknature. Registration closes Sunday. The camp is March 22-25 online from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and Friday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.