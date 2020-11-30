BCS raises $7,900 for Wreaths Across America

Body

The Blank Check Society of America, Nassau County Chapter, raised $7,900 for Wreaths Across America.

The BCS recently held its Fifth Annual Pork Butt Cook-Off and Blood Drive. Also taking place on this day was the annual wine, liquor and art auction and Wreaths Across America basket raffle drawing. All proceeds that were collected went to WAA for the placement of Christmas wreaths at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.

A total of 25 blood units were collected and more than 130 dinners served.

“We want to thank the community for sharing the power to save lives,” the BCS noted in a press release. “The recent blood donations are vital to our community and will likely be transfused into a patient within the next two to three days. The turnaround is that fast, the need is constant, especially during this COVID pandemic. We ask our community to please give when you can.”

The BCS raised $7,900 for WAA since May. This milestone was achieved due to the generous support from the VFW Post 10095, American Legion, the local community and the hard work and dedication from the chapter members.

“Heartfelt thanks are given to Callahan Barbecue, Callahan AA Bottled Gas Company and other numerous local businesses for their continued support,” the release notes.

Winning the cook-off was Mike Mekara while Buckie Carroll won second place and third place and people’s choice went to 2 Cousins BBQ. Judge Steve Fahlgren, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper and Dennis Morris judged the competition.

“All in all, this was a great day for the community and our veterans,” the release states.