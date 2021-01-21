Barnabas residents’ safety net

Body

As the safety net organization for Nassau County residents in need, Barnabas Center continues to be on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis. Services offered to Nassau County residents with low-to-moderate incomes include food programs, financial assistance for housing and utility payments, and medical and dental care.

Barnabas continues to operate mobile food distributions at sites throughout Nassau County. In addition, Barnabas offers a drive-thru service distribution three days per week of pre-bagged food items at the main office, 1303 Jasmine St., Fernandina Beach.

Last year, more than 200,000 meals of healthy food were provided to more than 4,000 food insecure households. The number of households in need more than tripled as the negative economic effect of the pandemic increased in 2020. Through established partnerships, including Feeding Northeast Florida, Elm Street Sportsman’s Association, First Baptist Church Hilliard, Bryceville First Baptist Church, Springhill Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Greater Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, River Road Baptist Church and Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Barnabas provides fresh produce, dairy and meats to people in need.

For more information about Barnabas food programs and how to get help, call 904-261-7000 or visit https://barnabasnassau.org/covid-19-food-program-updates.

For information about available assistance and eligibility, contact Barnabas at 904-261-7000, or visit www.BarnabasNassau.org. For your safety and others, call for a telephone prescreening for crisis assistance, food stamp and/or Medicaid applications before visiting the office.